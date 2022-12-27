Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARA. Benchmark decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

PARA opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

