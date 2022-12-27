Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,457 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

