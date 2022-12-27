Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,457 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WBD opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
