Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

