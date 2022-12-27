Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 196.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

PANW opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.