Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 254.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after buying an additional 1,873,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after buying an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after buying an additional 940,320 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.