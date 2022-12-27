Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30,600 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 2.5% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,038,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

