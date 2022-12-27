Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,150 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

