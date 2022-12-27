Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,087 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 264,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.