Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,652 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 328,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,855 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 199,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 43.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

