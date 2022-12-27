Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,330,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,613,000 after acquiring an additional 743,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $69.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

