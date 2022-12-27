Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 271,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

