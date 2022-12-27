Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $197.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,846 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
