Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,865 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

