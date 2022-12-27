Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Xilio Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.90) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xilio Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.17.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

XLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 472,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.