XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $48.24 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and approximately $403,354.71 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037140 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227580 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

