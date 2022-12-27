Zilliqa Market Cap Achieves $276.70 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $276.70 million and $13.60 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,992,087,056 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
