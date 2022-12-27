ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.32 and a 200 day moving average of $328.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

