ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day moving average of $157.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.