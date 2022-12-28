10,700 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $256.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

