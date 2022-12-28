13,700 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.7% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $270.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

