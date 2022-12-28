15,514 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

