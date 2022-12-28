21,000 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after acquiring an additional 217,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 116,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

