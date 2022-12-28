30,000 Shares in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.59.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
