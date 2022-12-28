47,754 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of JELD-WEN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,132 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,643,000 after buying an additional 343,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,064,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 281,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,864. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

JELD opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $830.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.