6,460 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,168,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 331,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

USB opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

