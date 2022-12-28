75 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $843.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $824.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

