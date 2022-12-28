7,649 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAKE opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

