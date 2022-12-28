9,615 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after purchasing an additional 255,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

