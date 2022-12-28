A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $22,336.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22,336.67.

AMKBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 28,900.00 to 27,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AMKBY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 61.21%. Equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

