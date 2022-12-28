ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.64 on Monday. ABB has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

