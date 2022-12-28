Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3,415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 242,248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.