Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $27.98 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.98.

ACCYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accor from €28.50 ($30.32) to €30.50 ($32.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Barclays cut Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accor from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Accor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €27.40 ($29.15) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Accor Price Performance

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Accor has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

