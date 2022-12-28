Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Get Advaxis alerts:

About Advaxis

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.