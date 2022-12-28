Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 3,542.86% and a negative return on equity of 72.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.