Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
AEMD stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
