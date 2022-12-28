AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 9% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 20,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,663,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.77.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 161.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 61.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

