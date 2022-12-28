AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 9% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 20,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,663,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.77.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 161.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
