Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,443 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

