Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 2.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 801,637 shares of company stock worth $83,420,173. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $82.58 and a one year high of $191.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

