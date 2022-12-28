Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

