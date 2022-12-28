Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

