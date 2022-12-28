Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.95 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

