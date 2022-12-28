Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 636,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 118,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

