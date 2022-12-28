American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.