American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.