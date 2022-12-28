AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stake Lessened by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 2.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.6 %

ABC stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

