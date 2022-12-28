Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.39 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.53.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.