Analysts Issue Forecasts for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Shares of MLTX opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.