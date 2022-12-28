Analysts Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target at $36.25

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Adecco Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

