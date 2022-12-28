Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $144.06

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.06.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of BABA opened at $89.86 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

