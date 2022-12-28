Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $93.18

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.18.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after buying an additional 510,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

