Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price at $27.96

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,902,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 294.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 704,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 67.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

